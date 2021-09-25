FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-24-21)
Highlights from 16 games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final Football Friday of September is our biggest show yet, literally, featuring highlights from 16 games across South Dakota, Northest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
Click on the video viewer for all action, results and FUN from prep pigskin action featuring:
-Harrisburg @ Roosevelt
-Washington @ Brandon Valley
-Lincoln @ O’Gorman
-Watertown @ Tea
-Pierre @ Yankton
-Huron @ Aberdeen
-Canton @ Madison
-Dell Rapids @ Sioux Falls Christian
-Vermillion @ Lennox
-Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan @ McCook Central/Montrose
-Sioux Valley @ Parker
-Avon @ Gayville-Volin
-Canistota/Freeman @ Chester
-Herreid/Selby @ Ipswich
-Redwood Valley @ Pipestone
-Western Christian @ West Sioux
