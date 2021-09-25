Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-24-21)

Highlights from 16 games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg and Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final Football Friday of September is our biggest show yet, literally, featuring highlights from 16 games across South Dakota, Northest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!

Click on the video viewer for all action, results and FUN from prep pigskin action featuring:

-Harrisburg @ Roosevelt

-Washington @ Brandon Valley

-Lincoln @ O’Gorman

-Watertown @ Tea

-Pierre @ Yankton

-Huron @ Aberdeen

-Canton @ Madison

-Dell Rapids @ Sioux Falls Christian

-Vermillion @ Lennox

-Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan @ McCook Central/Montrose

-Sioux Valley @ Parker

-Avon @ Gayville-Volin

-Canistota/Freeman @ Chester

-Herreid/Selby @ Ipswich

-Redwood Valley @ Pipestone

-Western Christian @ West Sioux

Latest News

