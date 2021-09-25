Avera Medical Minute
National Music Museum reopens after 3-year renovation

Many members of the Vermillion community and the University of South Dakota campus gathered outside to watch the unveiling of the project that has been years in the making.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The National Music Museum in Vermillion reopened after a 3-year renovation Friday.

Many members of the Vermillion community and the University of South Dakota campus gathered outside to watch the unveiling of the project that has been years in the making.

“This is a project we’ve been working on for a number of years as well as planning for almost a decade so to be able to see this day come is really exciting, said Nate Welch, Vermillion Chamber, and development company CEO.

The museum’s new attractions include a new 16,000 square foot addition known as the Lillibridge wing.

“The Lillibridge wing is amazing, finally the National Music Museum has the world-class facilities it deserves for this world-class collection,” said USD President Sheila Gestring.

The new wing includes a museum store, a gallery for special exhibitions, and a new performance hall.

Many people at the reopening of the museum say they hope it can help bring people together.

“In a world that seems to be getting more divided music is the soother, music can calm you, music can be fun, music is the universal language,” said National Music Museum Chairman Scott Lawrence.

