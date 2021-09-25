Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

S.D. Board of Regents show decline in students for 2021

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Across the state, the overall student headcount is down at South Dakota Board of Regents institutions, continuing a trend from last year as the pandemic’s effects linger in the education system.

Overall, the SDBOR notes a 121 student decrease in enrollment headcount compared to last year. However, unlike last year, that decrease isn’t universal across each university. The University of South Dakota, South Dakota State University, and Dakota State University all show steady or slightly higher numbers overall compared to last year. While Black Hills State University, Northern State University, and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology show decreases.

In a release Friday, SDBOR Executive Director Brian Maher stated,

“Enrollments are substantially flat and that is about what we expected, since we still see impacts from the ongoing pandemic. While we dedicated ourselves to offering a more normal higher education experience this fall, these are challenging times. Our public university system is prepared to meet that challenge head on, delivering South Dakota a well-educated workforce and engaged citizens.”

SDBOR Executive Director Brian Maher

At Northern State, Vice President for Enrollment, Marketing and Communication Justin Fraase said the lack of their normal amount of international students is still having an effect on their overall headcount, something that still hasn’t rebounded due to the pandemic.

“We saw growth over last year. But we’re still short almost 100 students than what we typically would get. And that definitely factored into both our FTE as well as our headcount decline this past year.” said Fraase.

But Fraase said Northern State, like all SDBOR institutions, is working to fix retention challenges and bring in new students. He said as life returns to a more normal setting the state, they’ll be able to once again start outreach to area high schools and recruit in new areas.

“We look forward to kind of making some slight pivots in the strategy that we used this past year. Knowing again that we’re going to be able to get into high schools more frequently than we did last year.” said Fraase.

Northern state did see growth in both it’s graduate and pre-professional student enrollment. The university’s incoming freshman class also remained on par from last year.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles minister accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop
Renae Fayant
Brookings woman sentenced to 75 years for 2019 death of niece
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball

Latest News

Courtesy: SiouxFalls.Business
Dave & Busters construction back underway in Sioux Falls
Pumpkins waiting to be chosen at the Colorado Pumpkin Patch in Monument.
Riverview Christmas Tree Farm to Hold Annual Pumpkin Festival Starting this Weekend
Riverview Christmas Tree Farm to hold Pumpkin Festival Starting this Weekend
Riverview Christmas Tree Farm to Hold Annual Pumpkin Festival
Aberdeen Police arrest 6 in string of burlgaries