Augie & Northern State fight to a draw

Game finishes 1-1
By Zach Borg and Augustana Athletics
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A tie on Sunday against the Northern State Wolves ended a four-game homestand for Augustana soccer in which it went 2-0-2 with wins over Minnesota State and MSU Moorhead.

The Vikings struck first in the game, with a goal in the 64th minute by freshman Sierra Barkus. Northern State was able to tie the game in the 81st minute of play to hold the Vikings to a 1-1 draw.

Augustana’s record after the weekend becomes 3-2-2 on the season and 2-0-2 in NSIC action. Northern State’s record moves to 3-2-1 and 2-1-1 in NSIC play.

Sierra Barkus was able to get the first goal for the Vikings after a cross to the top of the penalty box from sophomore Grace Douglas. The goal is Barkus’ second of the season, after scoring during Augustana’s matchup with Washburn earlier in the season. The assist on the goal from Douglas is her first assist of the season.

The Wolves scored their only goal of the game after a free-kick that was drawn from an Augustana foul.

Augustana tallied 28 shots in the contest, with 11 of the shots being on target. Northern State had 7 shots, two of which were on goal.

The Vikings will hit the road next week and head to Minnesota to take on Bemidji State on Friday at 7 p.m. and Minnesota Crookston on Sunday at 1 p.m. Action can be followed at //GoAugie.com/Live or on the GoAugie app, presented by CellOnly, found in the app store.

