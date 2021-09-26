City of Sioux Falls host Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Sioux Falls hosted the Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup, with volunteer coordinators set up at different locations along the bike path to help clean up the river. Volunteers would pick up debris and recyclables along the path to help keep the water clean.

Friends of the Big Sioux River was one of 10 organizations to help as volunteer coordinators, the organization believes it is important for people to do their part to keep the river clean.

“The river is part of the community, it’s the centerpiece of Sioux falls, it’s our namesake, and it’s indicative of the health of a community having a clean river,” said Travis Entenman, Friends of the Big Sioux River Managing Director. “A clean ecosystem shows that we care for our environment, we care for our community, and it’s important to take pride and ownership of your natural resources.”

Along with cleaning up the river greenway, this event gives people a chance to learn about the Big Sioux River.

“Having clean-up events like this is really great to get the community involved and get folks out here to interact with the river have more of an intimate relationship of how the river quality is and have a physical immediate impact on the health of the river,” said Entenman.

Scott Harris was one of the volunteers who showed up, helping to clean up about 2 miles of the River Greenway.

“I just think its good for caring for the city you live in and cleaning up and just being a partner for volunteer work, I enjoy that,” said Harris

Harris also had some friends come along and help out, which made the experience even better.

“I think it’s really good for fellowship and friendship, we all have the same hearts and want to help out, and we get to have some fun while we do it,” said Harris.

Anyone can help protect the Big Sioux River, even by just picking up their own trash. Garbage can make its way to the river from other locations as well, so it’s important to make sure to dispose of trash responsibly.

