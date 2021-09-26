Coyotes fade after strong start in loss at Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, MO (Dakota News Now) - For the third straight week the South Dakota football team started fast and raced out to a two score lead.

Unlike the previous two games, both wins, the Coyotes couldn’t finish strong.

Missouri State rallied from a 23-14 halftime deficit and blanked the visiting Coyotes 17-0 in the second half to hand USD a 31-23 setback in the Coyotes’ Missouri Valley Football Conference opener on Saturday night in Springfield, Missouri.

Coyote quarterback Carson Camp went 12-29 for 231 yards and a touchdown which came in the first quarter. Camp would go on to throw two costly interceptions and his counterpart, Jason Shelley, shook off an early fumble to play brilliantly. Through the air Shelly went 19-29 for 281 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He added 62 yards and a pair of scores rushing as well.

USD (2-2, 0-1) returns to the Dakota Dome next week to host Indiana State for D-Days.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights courtesy KYTV!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.