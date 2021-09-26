Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Cross division matchups highlight 32-team Pentagon Volleyball Invitational

Dakota Valley defeats Warner and Western Christian beats Northwestern
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 32 prep volleyball teams from different states and classifications converged on the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday for an invitational tournament which featured several intriguing matchups.

Click on the video viewer for highlights Dakota Valley (ranked 2nd in Class A) taking on Warner (ranked 2nd in Class B) as well as defending State B Champion Northwestern facing off with perennial Iowa power Western Christian!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles minister accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop
Courtesy: SiouxFalls.Business
Dave & Busters construction back underway in Sioux Falls
Avera employees react to CDC directors booster decision
Avera employees react to CDC directors booster decision
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
Most popular baby names in the last 100 years

Latest News

Throws six touchdowns for Augustana in win at Bemidji State
Saddler’s seven touchdown day leads Augie to blowout at Bemidji State
During Northwestern's win at Concordia
Northwestern puts down Concordia Bulldogs
74-yard TD run vs. Hastings
Dakota Wesleyan bucks the Hastings Broncos
During 20-16 win over Mayville State
Dakota State streaks past Comets in fourth quarter