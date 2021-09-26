Dakota State streaks past Comets in fourth quarter

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota State Trojans scored the final 13 points of their homecoming game against Mayville State in the fourth quarter to streak past the Comets 20-16 on Saturday afternoon in Madison.

Dakota State (3-1) had trailed 16-7 early in the fourth quarter. Zach Brooks threw an 11-yard touchdown to Dajshon Keel and, after a DSU interception, Brooks gave the Trojans the lead for good with an 18 yard touchdown pass to Michael Hybertson.

Brooks, who missed part of the game due to injury, finished 8-14 for 114 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 95 yards to lead DSU.

Dakota State’s defense kept Mayville at bay through the offensive struggles, racking up three sacks and forcing a turnover.

