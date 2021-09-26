Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dakota State streaks past Comets in fourth quarter

Trojans beat Mayville State on homecoming 20-16
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota State Trojans scored the final 13 points of their homecoming game against Mayville State in the fourth quarter to streak past the Comets 20-16 on Saturday afternoon in Madison.

Dakota State (3-1) had trailed 16-7 early in the fourth quarter. Zach Brooks threw an 11-yard touchdown to Dajshon Keel and, after a DSU interception, Brooks gave the Trojans the lead for good with an 18 yard touchdown pass to Michael Hybertson.

Brooks, who missed part of the game due to injury, finished 8-14 for 114 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 95 yards to lead DSU.

Dakota State’s defense kept Mayville at bay through the offensive struggles, racking up three sacks and forcing a turnover.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles minister accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop
Courtesy: SiouxFalls.Business
Dave & Busters construction back underway in Sioux Falls
Avera employees react to CDC directors booster decision
Avera employees react to CDC directors booster decision
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
Most popular baby names in the last 100 years

Latest News

Throws six touchdowns for Augustana in win at Bemidji State
Saddler’s seven touchdown day leads Augie to blowout at Bemidji State
32 teams participate
Cross division matchups highlight 32-team Pentagon Volleyball Invitational
During Northwestern's win at Concordia
Northwestern puts down Concordia Bulldogs
74-yard TD run vs. Hastings
Dakota Wesleyan bucks the Hastings Broncos