Dakota Wesleyan bucks the Hastings Broncos

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wesleyan football netted 443 yards of total offense in the Blue and White days game. DWU football broke out in the third quarter with 13 points for the win.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Score:

DWU 27 – HC 16

Records:

DWU 2-2 (GPAC 2-1)

HC 0-4 (GPAC 0-4

HOW IT HAPPENED

· The Broncos jumped ahead early, going up 7-0 on their opening drive of the game.

· DWU was able to get on the board during their second drive of the game; with one snap, Kiel Nelson rushed for 74 yards with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter tying the game 7-7.

· The Tigers were unable to find the endzone in the second quarter, which put them down 7-14 going into halftime.

· In the third quarter, Tigers quarterback, Nelson connected with Preston Nedved for the 14-yard touchdown pass bringing them within one point of the lead.

· Dakota Wesleyans’ next drive turned the same result as Nelson’s pass to Garrett Determan was clear for the 76-yard touchdown and the 20-16 lead.

· The final score of the game came on a 27-yard rush from Jamin Arend, good for the final score of 27-16

· Overall, the Tigers tallied 443 total yards of offense with 176 passing yards and 267 rushing yards

· DWU was 3-of-8 in third-down efficiency and picked a 100% fourth-down efficiency.

BEYOND THE RESULTS:

· Kiel Nelson: Ten completions, 173 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 12 rushing attempts, 120 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown

· Jamin Arend: 22 carries, 138 rushing yards, one touchdown

· Garrett Determan: two receptions, 85 yards, one touchdown

· Preston Nedved: two receptions, 28 yards, one touchdown

· Hunter Cordell: 14 total tackles

· Cody Reichelt: nine total tackles

UP NEXT

Dakota Wesleyan football takes on Concordia next weekend in a 1 p.m. kickoff time. The Tigers and Bulldogs will face off in Seward, Neb. In week four of GPAC action.

