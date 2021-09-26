Avera Medical Minute
Dordt drops Doane

Defenders win 27-7
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CRETE, NE (Dakota News Now) - After giving up the game’s first points the 20th ranked Dordt Defenders scored the next 27 unanswered to cruise to a 27-7 victory at Doane on Saturday afternoon in NAIA college football action in Crete, Nebraska.

Dordt (3-1) did most of their work on the ground with Anthony Trojahn rushing 17 times for 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Defender defense was also strong on the road, racking up six sacks, picking off a pass and limiting the Tigers to 217 total yards.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy KOLN!

