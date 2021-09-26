Jackrabbit defense impresses in posting first shutout in six years

TERRA HAUTE, IND (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State looked impressive in their Missouri Valley Conference opener yesterday, winning 44-0 at Indiana State and improving to 3-0 on the year.

Though the second ranked Jackrabbit offense will get many of the headlines with Chris Oladokun throwing for three scores and catching another from Pierre Strong Jr, who also rushed for 150 yards, the SDSU defense continues to look good. They held the Sycamores to just 226 total yards of offense, and held them out of the endzone several times to preserve their first shutout since 2015.

State hosts their final non-conference game next Saturday against Dixie State at 6 PM.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.