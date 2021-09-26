Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mount Marty loses shootout with Briar Cliff

Lancers fall 36-28 in second ever home game
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mount Marty football nearly saw the wait for the first win in program history end on Saturday afternoon at Crane Youngworth Field.

Though they took the lead several times the Lancers fell just short against Briar Cliff in a 36-28 defeat, dropping Mount Marty to 0-4 in their inaugural year.

Quarterback Torren Devericks had a big day in defeat, going 32-53 for 378 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His main target was Yankton High alum Trevor Fitzgerald who hauled in 12 passes for 148 yards, though all three of Devericks’ touchdowns went to Jonah Miyazawa. Ka’ua Nishigaya rushed 22 times for 118 yards.

Briar Cliff quarterback Luke Davies went 17-26 for 272 yards and three scores.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles minister accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop
Courtesy: SiouxFalls.Business
Dave & Busters construction back underway in Sioux Falls
Avera employees react to CDC directors booster decision
Avera employees react to CDC directors booster decision
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
Most popular baby names in the last 100 years

Latest News

Throws six touchdowns for Augustana in win at Bemidji State
Saddler’s seven touchdown day leads Augie to blowout at Bemidji State
32 teams participate
Cross division matchups highlight 32-team Pentagon Volleyball Invitational
During Northwestern's win at Concordia
Northwestern puts down Concordia Bulldogs
74-yard TD run vs. Hastings
Dakota Wesleyan bucks the Hastings Broncos
During 20-16 win over Mayville State
Dakota State streaks past Comets in fourth quarter