Mount Marty loses shootout with Briar Cliff

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mount Marty football nearly saw the wait for the first win in program history end on Saturday afternoon at Crane Youngworth Field.

Though they took the lead several times the Lancers fell just short against Briar Cliff in a 36-28 defeat, dropping Mount Marty to 0-4 in their inaugural year.

Quarterback Torren Devericks had a big day in defeat, going 32-53 for 378 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His main target was Yankton High alum Trevor Fitzgerald who hauled in 12 passes for 148 yards, though all three of Devericks’ touchdowns went to Jonah Miyazawa. Ka’ua Nishigaya rushed 22 times for 118 yards.

Briar Cliff quarterback Luke Davies went 17-26 for 272 yards and three scores.

