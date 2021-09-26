Northern State dominates Sioux Falls

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two games into its existence Northern State’s new Dacotah Bank Stadium is already proving to be quite the homefield advantage.

After all, on Saturday night, the Wolves did something they hadn’t been able to do in more than 60 years.

Beat the Sioux Falls Cougars.

Northern State scored the first 31 points of the game in the first half and never looked back, blasting the visiting Cougars 41-10 on Saturday night in front of nearly 4800 at Dacotah Bank Stadium.

It’s Northern’s (3-1) first victory over USF (2-2) since a 32-0 victory over the Cougars in 1959. Since the series resumed in 2013 after Sioux Falls jumped to Division Two the Cougars had won the previous four matchups.

Hunter Trautman lit up the USF defense through the air, going 26-35 for 375 yards and three touchdowns. Jimmy Kepouros hauled in five passes for 144 yards and a score with Dakota Larson adding eight receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. The Wolves also ran for 110 total yards with Isaiah Cherrier and Vance Barnes reaching the endzone.

The normally potent Sioux Falls’ offense fell behind quickly and never could gain traction thanks in big part to a Northern defense that forced three turnovers.

Northern State will host the University of Mary next Saturday at 2 PM.

Sioux Falls will host in-city rival Augustana next Saturday at 1 PM.

