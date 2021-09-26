Wolves state their case as NSIC contenders with convincing win over USF

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the last 18 months the Northern State football program has gotten a new coach and a new stadium.

And now they might be the new favorite to win the NSIC Northern Division.

The Wolves made that point emphatically last night with a 41-10 victory over Sioux Falls at Dacotah Bank Stadium.

In beating USF for the first time since 1959, the Wolves raced out to a 31 point lead in the first half, racking up 489 total yards of offense with no turnovers while forcing three from Sioux Falls.

To make a run at the playoff spot, Northern knew they’d have to beat a perennial playoff team from the south division, and after coming up short at Mankato in a 40-34 overtime loss in their the season opener, they did just that against the Coo.

The Wolves host Mary on Saturday at 2:00 PM for Gypsy Days.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.