Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Documents: Virus outbreaks at nearly quarter of Iowa schools

(WCJB FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Information in a federal lawsuit indicates nearly a quarter of Iowa public school students are in districts that have experienced significant COVID-19 outbreaks this year.

The information is from a lawsuit over whether Iowa can prevent school boards from imposing mask mandates. It indicates 11 school districts, including Waterloo, Sioux City and Muscatine, have reported more positive cases in the first month of the school year than during the entire previous year.

The data made public Monday is from lawyers for 11 parents and the disability rights group The Arc of Iowa who are suing to prevent the state from enforcing a law banning mask mandates in schools.

State data shows 12 children age 11 or younger are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
South Dakota House has signatures to proceed with impeachment special session
Huset’s Speedway plans for big future as 2021 race season ends
Huset’s Speedway plans for big future as 2021 race season ends

Latest News

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Landsat 9 satellite onboard launches from...
NASA’s, EROS’ Landsat 9 takes flight
Sioux Falls man scammed out of Bitcoin worth $9,000
Expansion plans for the complex known as Cherapa Place have grown to include a 10-story...
Plans for Cherapa Place expand as one new building nearly fills
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head