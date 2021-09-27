Feeling Summer-Like

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s technically fall, but it feels summer-like across the area and we’ll have one more hot day before some cooler air arrives. Highs on Tuesday will get back to the upper 80′s east of I-29 and much of the Dakota News Now viewing area will be in the lower to mid 90′s with plenty of sunshine.

We’re tracking some rainfall to arrive into western South Dakota on Wednesday and continue to move east throughout Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night. While this will mainly be rainfall, some isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Rain will linger in the eastern half of the area for Thursday. This will drop our highs on Wednesday down to the mid 70′s west and the lower 80′s east.

Once the rain clears out Thursday afternoon, highs will only get to the lower 70′s. By Friday, we’ll have partly cloudy skies for much of the region, but some isolated showers will be possible along and east of I-29. This weekend will be comfortable with highs in the lower 70′s with sunshine. Cooler air continues to funnel in for next week with highs falling into the upper 60′s to near 70.

