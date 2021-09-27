Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 5 (9-29-21)

Featuring the top plays from 26 college and prep football games!
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Locally 26 high school and college games hit our Dakota News Now airwaves during the past week. That might be a record for us even prior to our KSFY-KDLT merger!

That means we’ve got a lot to pack into our sixth installment of Gridiron Greatness! Click on the video viewer to check it out!

