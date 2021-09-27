Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hartford brewery joins kids cancer research benefit

Buffalo Ridge Brewing to release “Rising Hope” brew.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nestled in the community of Hartford, one brewery is stepping up to support childhood cancer research in a very real way. Buffalo Ridge Brewing is joining other breweries nationwide as part of “Brewing Funds For Cancer.”

Throughout September and October, you can head out to the brewery to try its latest beer “Rising Hope. It’s a hazy-IPA-style brew. All of the proceeds from the sale of the beer will go toward the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. To date, the annual fundraiser held across the nation has helped bring more than $325,000 dollars for pediatric cancer research.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Sioux Falls man scammed out of Bitcoin worth $9,000
President of the Association of Appraiser Regulatory Official
Noem’s meeting highlights real estate appraisal regulations in South Dakota

Latest News

Downtown Sioux Falls is hosting a big event to kick off the first weekend of October. The Art...
DTSF to host October Art and Wine Walk Friday
Scholar of the Week Hallie Kueter.
Scholar of the Week: A driven senior with a goal to help people
Hobo Marlin’s Pumpkin Train
Hobo Marlin’s Pumpkin Train
(KEVN)
SD State Lawmakers bring resolution against COVID vaccine mandates
Austin Goss interview Angela Drake, Board Chair of the South Dakota Chapter of American...
Live Interview with Angela Drake prior to the Sioux Falls Out of the Darkness Walk