Hartford brewery joins kids cancer research benefit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nestled in the community of Hartford, one brewery is stepping up to support childhood cancer research in a very real way. Buffalo Ridge Brewing is joining other breweries nationwide as part of “Brewing Funds For Cancer.”

Throughout September and October, you can head out to the brewery to try its latest beer “Rising Hope. It’s a hazy-IPA-style brew. All of the proceeds from the sale of the beer will go toward the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. To date, the annual fundraiser held across the nation has helped bring more than $325,000 dollars for pediatric cancer research.

