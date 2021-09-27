SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tricia Dohn, with Well365, joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about some healthy fall eating ideas with pumpkins. She brought in some easy recipes to make, that are good for you as well.

Healthy Pumpkin Energy Balls 1 cup rolled oats ¼ cup ground flax seeds 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice ¼ cup peanut butter or you may use almond butter/nut butter ¼ cup pumpkin puree 3 tablespoons honey Added Ideas: mini chocolate chips, nuts of choice (typically 2-3 tablespoons) Directions: In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together using a spoon. Roll into balls. I find it works best with my hands wet or you can put into the fridge for 15 minutes to firm up. Store in the fridge!

Healthy Pumpkin Muffins 1 cup of pumpkin 1 cup of unsweetened applesauce 1 cake mix (apple spice, pumpkin or an apple cinnamon work great) Direction: Spray muffin pan with cooking spray, combine all ingredients and bake at 400 degrees for about 20-25 minutes. You can make as a bread loaf, mini, regular or jumbo muffin!

Overnight Pumpkin Oats 1/3 cup old-fashioned rolled oats (gluten-free, if needed) 1/3 cup pumpkin puree 1/3 cup almond milk, or regular milk 1 teaspoon flax seed ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon of pumpkin spice 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup Added Ideas for Toppings: chopped pecans, pure maple syrup Place all the ingredients except toppings in a jar or other container and stir. Cover and refrigerate overnight or at least 5 hours. In the morning, add additional liquid if you’d like. Once you achieve the desired consistency, add the toppings. You can eat cold or warm.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.