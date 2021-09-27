Huset’s Speedway plans for big future as 2021 race season ends

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final checkered flag on Sunday night marks the end of a complete racing season at Huset’s Speedway for the first time since 2016, and that’s something that new ownership is proud of considering the venue sat empty for about three years.

Jody Rosenboom has been racing at Huset’s Speedway since the early 2000′s and knows what makes the place so special.

“It’s the atmosphere, it’s the facility, it’s the level of competition here. It’s everything involving this place,” said Rosenboom, who’s from Rock Rapids, Iowa.

After being for sale in 2017, races returned in August of 2020 under new ownership.

“We’ve had a very successful year, and having a few shows last year definitely helped get our feet wet and know what to expect out here,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

And with new owners, comes a new vision.

“Eventually we’d like to add more seating, there’s plans in the works for another suite building down the road. This fall even I can tell you we are enhancing our pit area for the race teams. We’re changing that up a bit and making some improvements there. I think fans are going to see more special events, we’re working on a concert for next year right now. So, stuff like that,” said Johnson.

The future of Huset’s is fan and driver-focused, to be a premier site for racing and entertainment.

“Race fans and race teams are what drive this whole deal. Without them, we don’t have anything. We need to have a premier facility that will attract more race teams which in turn will attract more fans,” Johnson added.

Being back at the track after a few years off, drivers can feel the passion for racing in Brandon again.

“Getting kind of a rejuvenation for racing in this area again, I think it’s sparked a lot of interest in it and I think it will continue to grow,” Rosenboom said.

Although racing on the dirt track ends on Sunday night, planning for the future doesn’t stop, as Johnson says they’ll get back to work starting Monday.

