Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.(KTIV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SLOAN, Iowa (AP) - A 12-year-old Iowa boy has died after being run over during a homecoming parade accident.

Woodbury County Deputy William Brooks says the boy fell off a float Friday in Sloan, Iowa and then was run over. The Westwood Community School District identified the victim as Kage McDonald.

The Sioux City Journal reports the boy was flown to a Sioux City hospital but died of his injuries.

People gathered Friday at the Westwood Community School football field to greave.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

