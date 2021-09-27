Mini-Critters excited for new Sioux Falls location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mini-Critters has served the Sioux Falls community for decades. Now the popular pet shop has expanded to a second location.

General Manager Ryan Oaks says the animal community is growing in the city, and it’s great to be able to reach more people.

“We really just wanted to be in a different part of the community that we had not been in, and just offer our services to that part of the town,” Oaks said.

Besides stocking all the essentials, Oaks and his team help educate animal lovers on keeping their pets healthy.

“I think that’s our job as caretakers in this responsibility role of caring for animals, is making sure we’re doing everything we can possibly do to make their life happy and long and as healthy as we possibly can make it,” Oaks said.

From raw, to kibble, to canned, Oaks says it’s all about finding the right fit for your pet’s food.

“It really just depends on what your dog needs,” Oaks said. “From an overall standpoint, feeding it raw dog food is probably the healthiest way to feed your dog, in terms of what is the healthiest.”

In addition, owners can supercharge their pet’s meals with items like goat’s milk and bone broth.

“Just like humans taking vitamin supplements, giving that extra supplement to your dog is beneficial whether it’s for gut health, or whether it’s an overall immune system, or whether you’re doing something from the specific standpoint of an ailment that your dog has,” Oaks said.

Whether it’s customers picking up some food, a new toy, or a pet itself, Oaks says the best part of being part of the Mini-Critters family is building relationships.

“Being able to be a part of that community of animals and other people who are like-minded is something that is irreplaceable,” Oaks said.

Mini-Critters has locations at 49th Street and Louise Avenue, as well as on south Minnesota Avenue.

