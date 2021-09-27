NASA’s, EROS’ Landsat 9 takes flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A historic launch, five decades in the making, with ties to South Dakota took place earlier this afternoon. Landsat 9 is now in orbit.

It’s a partnership between NASA and Earth Resources Observation and Science Center, north of Sioux Falls. Landsat 9 will replace Landsat 7, which launched in 1999, and together with Landsat 8, will collect images of the Earth’s forests, farms, cities, lakes, and coastlines.

“Instrumentation on board will be more advanced. In fact, the instruments onboard collect not only the visible spectrum of light like you would with a camera, but they’re multi-spectral, so they will catch wavelengths in the infrared and thermal band-type spectra,” says USGS Observing Systems Branch Chief Kristi Kline.

According to NASA, Landsat 9 can take more than 700 images of Earth per day.

