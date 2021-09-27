Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

NASA’s, EROS’ Landsat 9 takes flight

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Landsat 9 satellite onboard launches from...
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Landsat 9 satellite onboard launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. It is the latest in a series of U.S. satellites that has recorded human and natural impacts on Earth's surface for decades. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)(NASA/Bill Ingalls | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A historic launch, five decades in the making, with ties to South Dakota took place earlier this afternoon. Landsat 9 is now in orbit.

It’s a partnership between NASA and Earth Resources Observation and Science Center, north of Sioux Falls. Landsat 9 will replace Landsat 7, which launched in 1999, and together with Landsat 8, will collect images of the Earth’s forests, farms, cities, lakes, and coastlines.

“Instrumentation on board will be more advanced. In fact, the instruments onboard collect not only the visible spectrum of light like you would with a camera, but they’re multi-spectral, so they will catch wavelengths in the infrared and thermal band-type spectra,” says USGS Observing Systems Branch Chief Kristi Kline.

According to NASA, Landsat 9 can take more than 700 images of Earth per day.

You can watch the live stream of the launch below.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
South Dakota House has signatures to proceed with impeachment special session
Huset’s Speedway plans for big future as 2021 race season ends
Huset’s Speedway plans for big future as 2021 race season ends

Latest News

Documents: Virus outbreaks at nearly quarter of Iowa schools
Sioux Falls man scammed out of Bitcoin worth $9,000
Expansion plans for the complex known as Cherapa Place have grown to include a 10-story...
Plans for Cherapa Place expand as one new building nearly fills
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head