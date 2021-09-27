Avera Medical Minute
Siouxland Libraries highlights Freedom to Read

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Siouxland Libraries staff are bringing attention to a liberty that may go overlooked. Freedom to Read or Intellectual Freedom happens each year and brings attention to exercising that right. Elizabeth Berg with Siouxland Libraries spoke about staff’s involvement and how they are getting people involved.

