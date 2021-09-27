Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota reports 383 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 383 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Monday’s COVID-19 report includes data through 1 pm Friday. Tuesday’s COVID-19 report will include data from 1 pm Friday through 1 pm Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 143,183. 133,466 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased slightly from Friday to 7,588.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 decreased to 184 as of 1 pm Friday. Overall, 7,314 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 419,261 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 387,849 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported four new deaths Monday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,129.

