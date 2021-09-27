Three more winners with one night of racing left at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Justin Henderson, Nick Barger and Cory Yeigh posted victories on Saturday at Huset’s Speedway during the penultimate night of Championship Weekend.

Henderson is one step closer to winning the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig track championship as he added to his points lead entering the season finale on Sunday thanks to a dominating performance on Saturday evening when the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association sanctioned the action.

Henderson led all 25 laps during the feature, which was broken up by cautions on Lap 8, Lap 16, Lap 18, Lap 19 and Lap 24 – the final stoppage creating a green-white-checkered finish that took Henderson out of traffic.

Henderson, whose lead was dwindled down to less than half a second as traffic was side by side in front of him prior to the caution, made the most of the clear track for the final restart and he pulled away to win by 1.396 seconds.

“I’m really proud of these guys and really proud to be on the front stretch, and going to be extremely happy to win the championship tomorrow,” he said in Victory Lane.

Matt Juhl came out on top of a spirited battle for the runner-up position.

“The car felt great,” he said. “I just could not get any great restarts. I felt good in (turns) one and two and everybody was kind of the same in (turns) three and four. It would have gotten fun there (without the final caution), but that’s racing.”

Mark Dobmeier rallied from 10th to round out the podium.

“Overall it was a great Huset’s track,” he said. “We just got ourselves behind the eight ball early. We had an excellent car, especially on long green-flag runs. That last yellow, I didn’t really want to see it because we had Henderson and Juhl right there, lapped cars all in the way. I was really licking my chops there.”

Brooke Tatnell finished fourth and Ryan Timms charged from the back of the field following an early incident to a fifth-place result. Timms was running second when he brought out the first caution of the race after jumping the cushion and spinning in turns three and four on Lap 8.

Timms and Juhl set quick time during their qualifying groups. Timms, Jack Dover, Skylar Prochaska and Jade Hastings each won a heat race. Colin Smith captured the B Main.

Barger produced his first career sprint car win as he led the distance of the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series A Main.

“It’s pretty incredible,” he said. “It’s been a long road. I’m just happy to get one done.”

Bayley Ballenger earned a second-place showing with Lee Goos Jr. charging from 20th to third. Brandon Bosma advanced from 15th to fourth and points leader Dusty Ballenger hustled from 18th to fifth.

Taylor Ryan, Shane Fick, Barger and Ty Hanten won the heat races. Whitley Barr garnered the B Main.

Yeigh recorded his track-best sixth Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks victory of the season. Matt Steuerwald placed second with Colby Klaassen ending third, Evan Miller fourth and Zach Olivier fifth.

Klaassen and Yeigh posted heat race triumphs.

The season concludes at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday with the Championship Weekend finale featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig as well as the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series. The 410 sprint car main event pays $8,000 to win with a $1,000 bonus to the Hard Charger Award winner courtesy of Cressman Sanitation.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

The gates open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (Sept. 25, 2021) –

NOSA Series/Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 7-Justin Henderson (1); 2. 09-Matt Juhl (5); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (10); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (4); 5. 5T-Ryan Timms (2); 6. 27-Carson McCarl (8); 7. 14-Jody Rosenboom (17); 8. 8H-Jade Hastings (6); 9. 22-Riley Goodno (13); 10. 11M-Brendan Mullen (14); 11. 8-Jack Croaker (18); 12. 05-Colin Smith (21); 13. 20A-Jordan Adams (24); 14. 99-Jordan Graham (15); 15. 4W-Matt Wasmund (22); 16. 9N-Wade Nygaard (9); 17. 0-Nick Omdahl (19); 18. 0X-Alex Schriever (23); 19. 35-Skylar Prochaska (3); 20. ACE-Dusty Zomer (12); 21. (DNF) 17-Zach Omdahl (16); 22. (DNF) 14T-Tim Estenson (11); 23. (DNF) 81-Jack Dover (7); 24. (DNF) 37-Sye Anderson (20).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 05-Colin Smith (3); 2. 4W-Matt Wasmund (2); 3. 0X-Alex Schriever (6); 4. 20A-Jordan Adams (4); 5. (DNF) 101-Chuck McGillivray (7); 6. (DNF) 10S-Josh Swangler (1); 7. (DNS) 10J-Justin Jacobsma; 8. (DNS) 11X-Donovan Peterson.

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms (4); 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier (2); 3. 22-Riley Goodno (1); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (3); 5. 14-Jody Rosenboom (5); 6. 05-Colin Smith (6); 7. 0X-Alex Schriever (7).

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 81-Jack Dover (2); 2. 14T-Tim Estenson (1); 3. 7-Justin Henderson (4); 4. 11M-Brendan Mullen (3); 5. 37-Sye Anderson (7); 6. 10S-Josh Swangler (5); 7. (DNF) 10J-Justin Jacobsma (6).

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 35-Skylar Prochaska (1); 2. 9N-Wade Nygaard (3); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 4. 99-Jordan Graham (2); 5. 8-Jack Croaker (5); 6. 20A-Jordan Adams (7); 7. 4W-Matt Wasmund (6).

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 8H-Jade Hastings (2); 2. 27-Carson McCarl (4); 3. ACE-Dusty Zomer (3); 4. 17-Zach Omdahl (1); 5. 0-Nick Omdahl (5); 6. 11X-Donovan Peterson (6); 7. 101-Chuck McGillivray (7).

Qualifying A (2 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:10.822 (1); 2. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:11.081 (7); 3. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.142 (2); 4. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.229 (3); 5. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.294 (10); 6. 81-Jack Dover, 00:11.386 (11); 7. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.424 (13); 8. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:11.431 (4); 9. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.440 (8); 10. 10S-Josh Swangler, 00:11.458 (6); 11. 05-Colin Smith, 00:11.562 (14); 12. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.727 (5); 13. 0X-Alex Schriever, 00:12.001 (12); 14. (DQ) 37-Sye Anderson, 00:11.895 (9).

Qualifying B (2 Laps): 1. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.227 (8); 2. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:11.237 (3); 3. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 00:11.271 (14); 4. ACE-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.396 (9); 5. 99-Jordan Graham, 00:11.430 (7); 6. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.449 (10); 7. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:11.472 (1); 8. 17-Zach Omdahl, 00:11.540 (11); 9. 8-Jack Croaker, 00:11.655 (4); 10. 0-Nick Omdahl, 00:11.707 (6); 11. 4W-Matt Wasmund, 00:11.801 (12); 12. 11X-Donovan Peterson, 00:11.927 (5); 13. 20A-Jordan Adams, 00:12.077 (2); 14. (DNS) 101-Chuck McGillivray.

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 14-Nick Barger (3); 2. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (4); 3. 17-Lee Goos Jr (20); 4. 23-Brandon Bosma (15); 5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (18); 6. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (7); 7. 81-Jared Jansen (11); 8. 13-Ty Hanten (5); 9. 17V-Casey Abbas (13); 10. 77-Taylor Ryan (9); 11. 32T-Trefer Waller (6); 12. 22W-Aaron Werner (19); 13. F5-Tim Rustad (16); 14. 40-Whitley Barr (17); 15. (DNF) X-Josh Sterrett (10); 16. (DNF) 8K-Micah Slendy (1); 17. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (2); 18. (DNF) 69-Mike Moore (12); 19. (DNF) 5-Stu Snyder (14); 20. (DNF) 7-Shane Fick (8).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 40-Whitley Barr (1); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (7); 3. 22W-Aaron Werner (2); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (3); 5. 3M-Marcus Rothenbacher (6); 6. 98-Nate Barger (10); 7. 11S-Logan Kafka (9); 8. M00-Courtney Stambeck (4); 9. (DNS) 18-Dalton Domagala; 10. (DNS) 8-Jacob Hughes; 11. (DNS) 86-Aaron Penning.

Gunderson Racing Inc Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Taylor Ryan (1); 2. X-Josh Sterrett (4); 3. 8K-Micah Slendy (5); 4. 17V-Casey Abbas (6); 5. 40-Whitley Barr (3); 6. 18-Dalton Domagala (7); 7. (DNS) 8-Jacob Hughes.

Keizer Wheels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Shane Fick (1); 2. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (2); 3. 69-Mike Moore (4); 4. 5-Stu Snyder (5); 5. 22W-Aaron Werner (3); 6. 3M-Marcus Rothenbacher (6); 7. 86-Aaron Penning (7).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Nick Barger (1); 2. 81-Jared Jansen (2); 3. 12L-John Lambertz (3); 4. 23-Brandon Bosma (4); 5. 17-Lee Goos Jr (5); 6. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (6); 7. 11S-Logan Kafka (7).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 32T-Trefer Waller (3); 2. 13-Ty Hanten (2); 3. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (6); 4. F5-Tim Rustad (4); 5. M00-Courtney Stambeck (1); 6. (DNF) 98-Nate Barger (5).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (15 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (1); 2. 3-Matt Steuerwald (5); 3. 34K-Colby Klaassen (6); 4. 88-Evan Miller (2); 5. 71Z-Zach Olivier (8); 6. 7-Matthew Donker (7); 7. 14J-Jayke Glanzer (10); 8. 40-Tim Dann (3); 9. 83-Nick Janssen (9); 10. (DNF) 15-Brandon Ferguson (4).

Furbys Auto Repair Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 34K-Colby Klaassen (1); 2. 3-Matt Steuerwald (4); 3. 15-Brandon Ferguson (2); 4. 7-Matthew Donker (3); 5. 83-Nick Janssen (5).

Midwest Oil Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (2); 2. 40-Tim Dann (3); 3. 88-Evan Miller (1); 4. 71Z-Zach Olivier (4); 5. 14J-Jayke Glanzer (5).

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Justin Henderson – 5 (May 16, May 23, July 11, July 18 and Sept. 25); Austin McCarl – 5 (May 9, May 30, June 13, June 20 and July 25); Mark Dobmeier – 1 (Aug. 1); Jack Dover – 1 (Aug. 29); David Gravel – 1 (June 6); and Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 31)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 6 (May 9, June 6, June 13, June 20, Aug. 29 and Sept. 25); Zach Olivier – 4 (May 23, May 30, Aug. 22 and Sept. 24); Dan Jensen – 1 (Aug. 1); Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16); Jim Pruett – 1 (July 18); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (July 11); and Shaun Taylor – 1 (July 25)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Lee Goos Jr. – 2 (May 23 and June 6); John Lambertz – 2 (May 16 and Aug. 29); Casey Abbas – 1 (July 18); Dusty Ballenger – 1 (July 25); Nick Barger – 1 (Sept. 25); Brandon Bosma – 1 (Aug. 1); Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9); Mike Moore – 1 (May 30); Javen Ostermann – 1 (June 13); Taylor Ryan – 1 (July 11); and Micah Slendy – 1 (June 20)

UP NEXT –

Sunday featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

