2021 racing season concludes at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ryan Timms and Brandon Bosma wrapped up Championship Weekend by reaching Victory Lane during the Huset’s Speedway season finale on Sunday.

Two other drivers also celebrated as Justin Henderson captured the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig track championship and Dusty Ballenger recorded the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series track title.

Polesitter Brooke Tatnell led the first nine laps of the 30-lap Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig main event before Timms made the race-winning pass in traffic on Lap 10.

“I took the opportunity in traffic to slide him and went from there,” he said. “I tried the bottom a few times and felt it was way slower. That had me worried a little if they were right behind me.”

They weren’t.

While Tatnell maintained the runner-up position for the final two thirds of the feature, Timms pulled away to win by 4.734 seconds as he lapped up to the 10th-place finisher. The win was worth a total $8,000 thanks to a $3,000 bonus from Cressman Sanitation in memory of Curt Ness.

“I kind of screwed up,” Tatnell said. “I just got behind that one lapped car. I was stuck up high. This kid is a gasser. You’re going to hear a lot more of this kid. I believe tonight was ours to lose and we lost it.”

Henderson rounded out the podium to cap the championship season in style.

“Nothing to hang our heads about tonight,” he said. “It was a race track tonight if you were a little cautious it was going to bite you or move you back a few spots. I’m happy to be here and able to celebrate.”

Mark Dobmeier placed fourth and Jack Dover advanced from 14th to fifth to earn the Hard Charger Award, which had a $1,000 bonus courtesy of Cressman Sanitation.

Dobmeier set quick time during qualifying before Noah Gass, Tatnell and Wade Nygaard each won a heat race.

Bosma led the final 14 laps as he posted his second Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series victory of the season at Huset’s Speedway – tied for the most in the division.

He entered the event ranked second in the championship standings and maximized his points night, but Ballenger maneuvered from sixth to second place to secure the championship.

“We had a couple of mistakes and that kind of put me out of the championship,” Bosma said before congratulating Ballenger as the two embraced on the frontstretch. “We’re good friends. He’s one heck of a racer.”

Stu Snyder rallied from 11th to third with Daniel Nekolite, who led the first six laps, finishing fourth and Bayley Ballenger fifth.

Shane Fick was the fast qualifier. Dusty Ballenger, Bosma, Micah Slendy and Matt Johnson were the heat race winners. Trefer Waller won the B Main.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (Sept. 26, 2021) –

NOSA Series/Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms (4); 2. 16-Brooke Tatnell (1); 3. 7-Justin Henderson (2); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (7); 5. 81-Jack Dover (14); 6. 09-Matt Juhl (12); 7. 22-Riley Goodno (5); 8. 27-Carson McCarl (13); 9. 11M-Brendan Mullen (10); 10. 8H-Jade Hastings (11); 11. 35-Skylar Prochaska (16); 12. 14T-Tim Estenson (15); 13. ACE-Dusty Zomer (9); 14. 05-Colin Smith (20); 15. 0-Alex Schriever (18); 16. 101-Chuck McGillivray (22); 17. 99-Jordan Graham (19); 18. 4W-Matt Wasmund (21); 19. (DNF) 14-Jody Rosenboom (8); 20. (DNF) 8-Jack Croaker (17); 21. (DNF) 20G-Noah Gass (6); 22. (DNF) 9N-Wade Nygaard (3); 23. (DNF) 51A-Elliot Amdahl (23).

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 20G-Noah Gass (1); 2. 7-Justin Henderson (5); 3. ACE-Dusty Zomer (2); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (4); 5. 27-Carson McCarl (3); 6. 8-Jack Croaker (7); 7. 99-Jordan Graham (6); 8. (DNF) 51A-Elliot Amdahl (8).

Smith Titanium Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 16-Brooke Tatnell (2); 2. 5T-Ryan Timms (4); 3. 11M-Brendan Mullen (1); 4. 8H-Jade Hastings (3); 5. 81-Jack Dover (6); 6. 0-Alex Schriever (8); 7. 05-Colin Smith (7); 8. 101-Chuck McGillivray (5).

KNDSafetycom Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 9N-Wade Nygaard (2); 2. 22-Riley Goodno (1); 3. 14-Jody Rosenboom (4); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (3); 5. 14T-Tim Estenson (6); 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska (5); 7. 4W-Matt Wasmund (7).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.150 (1); 2. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:11.191 (11); 3. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:11.226 (4); 4. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:11.256 (23); 5. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.288 (20); 6. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.290 (9); 7. ACE-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.334 (2); 8. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.373 (19); 9. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 00:11.406 (7); 10. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:11.410 (5); 11. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.427 (17); 12. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.451 (6); 13. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:11.469 (16); 14. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:11.471 (8); 15. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:11.474 (22); 16. 99-Jordan Graham, 00:11.531 (15); 17. 81-Jack Dover, 00:11.556 (18); 18. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.605 (10); 19. 8-Jack Croaker, 00:11.650 (13); 20. 05-Colin Smith, 00:11.748 (14); 21. 4W-Matt Wasmund, 00:11.789 (12); 22. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 00:11.919 (3); 23. 0-Alex Schriever, 00:12.027 (21).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (3); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (6); 3. 5-Stu Snyder (11); 4. 22D-Daniel Nekolite (2); 5. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (1); 6. 98-Nate Barger (10); 7. 17V-Casey Abbas (14); 8. 8K-Micah Slendy (8); 9. 30-Matt Johnson (4); 10. 8-Jacob Hughes (13); 11. 77-Taylor Ryan (17); 12. 69-Mike Moore (16); 13. 17-Lee Goos Jr (12); 14. F5-Tim Rustad (9); 15. 86-Aaron Penning (24); 16. (DNF) 81-Jared Jansen (5); 17. (DNF) 14-Nick Barger (22); 18. (DNF) 32T-Trefer Waller (21); 19. (DNF) 11S-Logan Kafka (23); 20. (DNF) 7-Shane Fick (7); 21. (DNF) 30M-Dennis Engelhaupt (20); 22. (DNF) 40-Whitley Barr (18); 23. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (19); 24. (DNF) 99-Tony Drueke (15).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 32T-Trefer Waller (1); 2. 14-Nick Barger (6); 3. 11S-Logan Kafka (3); 4. 86-Aaron Penning (5); 5. M00-Courtney Stambeck (4); 6. (DNF) 18L-Logan Domagala (2); 7. (DNS) X-Josh Sterrett.

Gunderson Racing Inc Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (2); 2. 7-Shane Fick (4); 3. F5-Tim Rustad (1); 4. 8-Jacob Hughes (3); 5. 77-Taylor Ryan (5); 6. (DNF) 14-Nick Barger (7); 7. (DNF) X-Josh Sterrett (6).

Keizer Wheels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (2); 2. 22D-Daniel Nekolite (1); 3. 98-Nate Barger (4); 4. 17V-Casey Abbas (5); 5. 40-Whitley Barr (3); 6. 32T-Trefer Waller (6); 7. M00-Courtney Stambeck (7).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8K-Micah Slendy (2); 2. 81-Jared Jansen (3); 3. 5-Stu Snyder (4); 4. 99-Tony Drueke (5); 5. 12L-John Lambertz (6); 6. 18L-Logan Domagala (1); 7. 86-Aaron Penning (7).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (1); 2. 30-Matt Johnson (2); 3. 17-Lee Goos Jr (3); 4. 69-Mike Moore (4); 5. 30M-Dennis Engelhaupt (5); 6. 11S-Logan Kafka (6).

Qualifying: 1-Fick.S 2-Barger.N 3-Snyder.S 4-Moore.M 5-Hughes.J 6-Barr.W 7-Jansen.J 8-Goos.L(Jr) 9-Ballenger.D 10-Bosma.B 11-Slendy.M 12-Johnson.M 13-Rustad.T 14-Nekolite.D 15-Domagala.L 16-Ballenger.B 17-Ryan.T 18-Abbas.C 19-Drueke.T 20-Engelhaupt.D 21-Sterrett.J 22-Waller.T 23-Lambertz.J 24-Kafka.L 25-Barger.N 26-Penning.A 27-Stambeck.C.

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Justin Henderson – 5 (May 16, May 23, July 11, July 18 and Sept. 25); Austin McCarl – 5 (May 9, May 30, June 13, June 20 and July 25); Mark Dobmeier – 1 (Aug. 1); Jack Dover – 1 (Aug. 29); David Gravel – 1 (June 6); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 31); and Ryan Timms – 1 (Sept. 26)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 6 (May 9, June 6, June 13, June 20, Aug. 29 and Sept. 25); Zach Olivier – 4 (May 23, May 30, Aug. 22 and Sept. 24); Dan Jensen – 1 (Aug. 1); Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16); Jim Pruett – 1 (July 18); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (July 11); and Shaun Taylor – 1 (July 25)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Brandon Bosma – 2 (Aug. 1 and Sept. 26); Lee Goos Jr. – 2 (May 23 and June 6); John Lambertz – 2 (May 16 and Aug. 29); Casey Abbas – 1 (July 18); Dusty Ballenger – 1 (July 25); Nick Barger – 1 (Sept. 25); Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9); Mike Moore – 1 (May 30); Javen Ostermann – 1 (June 13); Taylor Ryan – 1 (July 11); and Micah Slendy – 1 (June 20)

