812 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 812 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report includes data from 1 pm Friday through 1 pm Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 143,995. 134,262 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state increased by 12 from Monday to 7,600.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased to 200. Overall, 7,359 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 420,649 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 389,189 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported four new deaths Tuesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,133.

