Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

812 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 812 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report includes data from 1 pm Friday through 1 pm Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 143,995. 134,262 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state increased by 12 from Monday to 7,600.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased to 200. Overall, 7,359 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 420,649 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 389,189 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported four new deaths Tuesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,133.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Sioux Falls man scammed out of Bitcoin worth $9,000
President of the Association of Appraiser Regulatory Official
Noem’s meeting highlights real estate appraisal regulations in South Dakota

Latest News

Scholar of the Week Hallie Kueter.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A driven senior with a goal to help people
Downtown Sioux Falls is hosting a big event to kick off the first weekend of October. The Art...
DTSF to host October Art and Wine Walk Friday
Hobo Marlin’s Pumpkin Train
Hobo Marlin’s Pumpkin Train
(KEVN)
SD State Lawmakers bring resolution against COVID vaccine mandates