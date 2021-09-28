Avera Medical Minute
Another Hot Day

Cooler, Rain Later this Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be another hot and sunny day across the region. We will see the wind pick up a little bit this afternoon, as well. Highs will range from the upper 80s east of I-29 to the mid 90s out in central South Dakota. Some places, especially out west, may be knocking on the door of some record high temperatures.

We’re tracking some rainfall to arrive into western South Dakota on Wednesday and continue to move east throughout Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night. While this will mainly be rainfall, some isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Rain will linger in the eastern half of the area for Thursday. This will drop our highs on Wednesday down to the mid 70s west and the lower 80s east.

Once the rain clears out Thursday afternoon, highs will only get to the lower 70s. By Friday, we’ll have partly cloudy skies for much of the region, but some isolated showers will be possible along and east of I-29. This weekend will be comfortable with highs in the lower 70s with sunshine. Cooler air continues to funnel in for next week with highs falling into the upper 60s to near 70.

