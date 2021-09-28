Avera Medical Minute
Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon continues to support families

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds of pediatric cancer patients and their families directly benefit through the Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon. It raises money through the Sanford Health Foundation to help the Sanford Children’s Hospital, and a local family talked about how her family handled their own cancer diagnosis. Holly Huntimer was entering Kindergarten when she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. She completed months of chemotherapy and radiation thanks to generous donors who made it possible for her to receive the best care close to home at the Castle of Care. The best part, Holly is now cancer-free.

100% of the gifts will stay local during the radiothon and for the first time, listeners are being told when their donations can be tripled during a triple match challenge between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Thursday. Donations made during the radiothon will support the purchase of specialized, state-of-the-art equipment, advance pediatric cancer research, and assist families with expenses not covered by insurance, like meals, mileage, and lodging. Funds raised also support special programs and services, like Child Life, Back to School, summer camps, and social work.

Stories of hope and courage, featuring local kids and families, will be told from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 30th, and Friday, October 1st. The stations participating are KKRC 97.3, Kickin’ Country 99.1 and 100.5, KXRB 100.1, ESPN 102.3, B 102.7, and Hot 104.7.

