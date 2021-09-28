DTSF to host October Art and Wine Walk Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls is hosting a big event to kick off the first weekend of October. The Art and Wine Walk is taking place Friday, October 1.

The event is great for business owners like Anndell Wubben, who has been a henna artist for more than a decade and has turned her hobby into a profession.

“Getting to kind of put myself out there and meet tons of different people, that is the most important thing for me. I crave that connection,” Wubben said.

About six months ago she opened Henna Harvest inside the Jones building downtown.

“We are not only the first henna-only boutique in Sioux Falls, but also in South Dakota,” Wubben said. “It’s not something that’s nearly as explored.”

Wubben says the Art and Wine Walk will be a great opportunity to display her abilities, as well as bring light to the body art industry.

“I’m really excited just at the prospect of getting to talk to a lot of people, letting them know what exactly this is,” Wubben said. “I’m excited about how people will react to it.”

It’s a similar story for Praire Cocoa and Confections, who will also be participating in the event for the first time.

“There is some amazing talent sitting right here in this little space of Sioux Falls, so it’s exciting to be a part of that,” Keyes Clemmer, co-owner of Prairie Cocoa Confections, said.

Specializing in unique treats, the dessert bar is looking forward to pairing their desserts with wines.

“Every pastry chef loves a challenge, so the desserts that I’ll be pairing with these wines will be an exciting contrast,” Clemmer said. “It’ll be fun to see what happens.”

DTSF Community Outreach Coordinator Sadie Swier says the Art and Wine walk is a perfect kickoff to fall.

“It’s just a wonderful event to bring a ton of people to downtown, but a great way to showcase local artists,” Swier said.

Clemmer says she is proud to be a part of the downtown Sioux Falls scene.

“I think that whenever a community comes together, it makes us one big family, and there are a lot of things that we’re trying to get through altogether, as they say, Sioux Falls strong,” Clemmer said.

October’s Art and Wine Walk features more than two dozen local businesses and artists.

Wine samples are available with the purchase of a $25 punch card to taste 10 wine samples. Individual glasses can also be purchased for $5.

Punch cards can be purchased at any participating location or at the corner of 11th Street & Phillips Avenue, outside of Shriver Square the night of the event.

For more information and a full list of locations and artists, click here.

