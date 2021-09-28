Harrisburg rallies to beat O’Gorman and preserve perfect regular season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg Tigers finished off a perfect 29-0 regular season with a dramatic rally, coming from five runs behind to defeat O’Gorman 7-6 on Monday night at Sherman Park in a makeup of a rained out game.

The State Softball Tournament begins on Friday.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

