Harrisburg rallies to beat O’Gorman and preserve perfect regular season

Tigers finish 29-0 after winning 7-6
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg Tigers finished off a perfect 29-0 regular season with a dramatic rally, coming from five runs behind to defeat O’Gorman 7-6 on Monday night at Sherman Park in a makeup of a rained out game.

The State Softball Tournament begins on Friday.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

