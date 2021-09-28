Harrisburg rallies to beat O’Gorman and preserve perfect regular season
Tigers finish 29-0 after winning 7-6
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg Tigers finished off a perfect 29-0 regular season with a dramatic rally, coming from five runs behind to defeat O’Gorman 7-6 on Monday night at Sherman Park in a makeup of a rained out game.
The State Softball Tournament begins on Friday.
Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.