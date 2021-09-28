Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hobo Marlin’s Pumpkin Train

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is beginning to be pumpkin picking season! Hobo Marlin’s Pumpkin Train will give your child the opportunity to pick out his or her very own pumpkin. The manager of the Historic Prairie Village, Faron Wahl, joined us to share all about the event this Saturday. Children aged 12 and under can keep a pumpkin from the patch after riding on the train. Admission is $5.00 per child age 12 and under and $2.00 for adults and teens. The event will be from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Sioux Falls man scammed out of Bitcoin worth $9,000
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

Latest News

(KEVN)
SD State Lawmakers bring resolution against COVID vaccine mandates
Austin Goss interview Angela Drake, Board Chair of the South Dakota Chapter of American...
Live Interview with Angela Drake prior to the Sioux Falls Out of the Darkness Walk
Nursing Shortage impacting at-home care: "The hardest thing for me is having to lose my...
Nursing shortage impacting at-home care: “The hardest thing for me is having to lose my independence”
Nursing Shortage impacting at-home care: “The hardest thing for me is having to lose my...
Nursing Shortage impacting at-home care: “The hardest thing for me is having to lose my independence