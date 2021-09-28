SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is beginning to be pumpkin picking season! Hobo Marlin’s Pumpkin Train will give your child the opportunity to pick out his or her very own pumpkin. The manager of the Historic Prairie Village, Faron Wahl, joined us to share all about the event this Saturday. Children aged 12 and under can keep a pumpkin from the patch after riding on the train. Admission is $5.00 per child age 12 and under and $2.00 for adults and teens. The event will be from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

