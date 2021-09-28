Avera Medical Minute
Huron woman sentenced in 1987 stabbing of daughter paroled

Debra Jenner-Tyler, right, looks at her attorney, Ron Volesky, Tuesday, April 19, 2005, at...
Debra Jenner-Tyler, right, looks at her attorney, Ron Volesky, Tuesday, April 19, 2005, at Pierre, S.D., as he asks a sub-panel of the state Parole Board to grant Jenner-Tyler her freedom. The Huron woman murdered her 3-year-old daughter in 1987 and has been eligible for parole for more than two years. She has been denied parole three times in the past. The Parole Board will make its decision on Thursday. (AP Photo/Joe Kafka)(JOE KAFKA | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Huron woman serving a 100-year prison sentence for killing her 3-year-old daughter by stabbing was granted parole earlier this month.

65-year-old Debra Jenner appeared before the parole board in Sioux Falls on September 15. Her parole was granted subject to submission to psych evaluation within 90 days. She had spent three decades behind bars and was denied parole more than a dozen times.

Authorities say Jenner in April 1987 stabbed Abby Jenner more than 70 times with a toy metal airplane and a kitchen knife. She was sentenced the following year to life in prison. Gov. Bill Janklow reduced the sentence to 100 years in return for Jenner admitting the crime in January 2003.

