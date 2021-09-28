O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly & United States advance to semifinals of World U18 Championships

DURANGO, MEXICO (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman volleyball standout Bergen Reilly will be spending a bit more time away from her high school teammates in here quest to help the United States win the 18U World Championship.

Reilly had a kill and several assists to help the United States national team defeat Turkey in five sets during quarterfinal play on Monday night in Durango, Mexico.

The United States will face Italy in the semifinals tomorrow at 8 PM CST.

