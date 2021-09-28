Avera Medical Minute
O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly & United States advance to semifinals of World U18 Championships

Defeat Turkey in five set quarterfinal
At U18 World Volleyball Championships
At U18 World Volleyball Championships
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT
DURANGO, MEXICO (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman volleyball standout Bergen Reilly will be spending a bit more time away from her high school teammates in here quest to help the United States win the 18U World Championship.

Reilly had a kill and several assists to help the United States national team defeat Turkey in five sets during quarterfinal play on Monday night in Durango, Mexico.

The United States will face Italy in the semifinals tomorrow at 8 PM CST.

