Reese Jansa & Liam Sarmiento finish weekend at Champions Tour PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach

As part of the First Tee Program
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PEBBLE BEACH, CA (Dakota News Now) - Two local high school golfers got to swing with the pros of the Champions Tour this weekend at Pebble Beach.

Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa and O’Gorman’s Liam Sarmiento were among 81 juniors playing in the PURE Insurance Championship over the weekend through the First Tee Program.

Reese tied for 16th in the girls tournament with her group shooting nine under par in two 18-hole rounds.

Sarmiento’s group was even better. He was one of 23 junior golfers to make the cut and play a third round yesterday, with his paring shooting a 15-under par for the week, finishing in a 9th place tie in the boys field.

