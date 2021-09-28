SD State Lawmakers bring resolution against COVID vaccine mandates

PIERRE, S.D. - 33 Republican state lawmakers have signed onto a resolution “urging the overruling of any attempt by the Biden Administration to implement a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandate on businesses.”

That effort is spearheaded by State Rep. Aaron Aylward (R-Harrisburg).

“Over the last two weeks, it’s been great to see Governors of many states, including Governor Noem, stand up against unconstitutional orders given by President Biden,” Harris explained in a release. “Many of us in the South Dakota state legislature wanted to let the people know, that we who signed this resolution also believe that these orders are unlawful and have no force.”

The effort is just the latest by South Dakota state government officials to fight back against proposed mandates by both the federal government and private entities within the state.

The South Dakota State Legislature has proposed a resolution that they intend to bring during the 2022 legislative session that would express their opposition publicly to COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by the federal government. (SD LRC)

The group would likely not be able to bring the resolution during either of the special sessions on the calendar for the month of November. Thus, they intend to bring them during the regular legislative session, which starts in January of 2022.

Concurrent resolutions require only a simple majority of both chambers to pass, but do not require a signature by the Governor.

“History shows that massive noncompliance is the best way to defeat unwarranted and unlawful acts,” Aylward explained. “This is time to stand for what’s right.”

Full list of those 33 state lawmakers who have signed on to the resolution:

Rep. Aaron Aylward (R-Harrisburg)

Rep. Drew Dennert (R-Aberdeen)

Rep. Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids)

Rep. Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City)

Rep. Charlie Hoffman (R-Eureka)

Rep. Sue Peterson (R-Sioux Falls)

Rep. Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls)

Rep. Ernie Otten (R-Tea)

Rep. Marty Overweg (R-New Holland)

Rep. Liz Marty May (R-Kyle)

Rep. Sam Marty (R-Prairie City)

Rep. Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish)

Rep. Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids)

Rep. Fred Deutsch (R-Florence)

Rep. Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City)

Rep. Carl Perry (R-Aberdeen)

Rep. Bethany Soye (R-Sioux Falls)

Rep. Tim Goodwin (R-Rapid City)

Rep. Trish Ladner (R-Hot Springs)

Rep. Tony Randolph (R-Rapid City)

Rep. Tina Mulally (R-Rapid City)

Rep. Tamara St. John (R-Sisseton)

Rep. Rhonda Milstead (R-Sioux Falls)

Rep. Marli Wiese (R-Madison)

Rep. Randy Gross (R-Elkton)

Rep. Richard Vasgaard (R-Centerville)

Rep. Kaleb Weis (R-Aberdeen)

Sen. Jim Stalzer (R-Sioux Falls)

Sen. Julie Frye Mueller (R-Rapid City)

Sen. Marsha Symens (R-Dell Rapids)

Sen. Al Novstrup (R-Aberdeen)

Sen. Maggie Sutton (R-Sioux Falls)

Sen. Joshua Klumb (R-Mitchell)