Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Chamber hosts Cybersecurity Conference for small businesses

The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Cybersecurity Conference Tuesday.
The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Cybersecurity Conference Tuesday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Cybersecurity Conference Tuesday.

The event aims to give business owners the awareness and the tools they need to fend off cyberattacks. Experts say online criminals don’t care where your business is located or what size it is, everyone can be vulnerable.

“The cybercriminal is somewhat geographic agnostic right now they do not care where your business sits. it’s a crime of opportunity. So if they see a business in Sioux Falls or New York, it doesn’t really matter. If there are cybersecurity measures that aren’t in place, they’re going to attack that business and they’re going to exfiltrate data and they’re going to impact your customers and your employees and put them in a worse spot,” said Dan Hanson with Marsh McLennan Agency.

Experts say the best thing that small business owners can do is be aware of what is happening with cyberattacks and learn how to prepare for them.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Sioux Falls man scammed out of Bitcoin worth $9,000
Nursing Shortage impacting at-home care: "The hardest thing for me is having to lose my...
Nursing shortage impacting at-home care: “The hardest thing for me is having to lose my independence”

Latest News

Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon continues to support families
Cure Kids Cancer radiothon to raise money for local patients, families
Cities across South Dakota are in the final stages of approving their medical cannabis...
South Dakota cities prepare for medical cannabis guidelines
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
State lawmakers weigh options to investigate alleged conflict of interest involving Noem