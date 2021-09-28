Sioux Falls Chamber hosts Cybersecurity Conference for small businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Cybersecurity Conference Tuesday.

The event aims to give business owners the awareness and the tools they need to fend off cyberattacks. Experts say online criminals don’t care where your business is located or what size it is, everyone can be vulnerable.

“The cybercriminal is somewhat geographic agnostic right now they do not care where your business sits. it’s a crime of opportunity. So if they see a business in Sioux Falls or New York, it doesn’t really matter. If there are cybersecurity measures that aren’t in place, they’re going to attack that business and they’re going to exfiltrate data and they’re going to impact your customers and your employees and put them in a worse spot,” said Dan Hanson with Marsh McLennan Agency.

Experts say the best thing that small business owners can do is be aware of what is happening with cyberattacks and learn how to prepare for them.

