Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota cities prepare for medical cannabis guidelines

Cities across South Dakota are in the final stages of approving their medical cannabis...
Cities across South Dakota are in the final stages of approving their medical cannabis ordinances, determining where and how many dispensaries can be set up in each municipality.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cities across South Dakota are in the final stages of approving their medical cannabis ordinances, determining where and how many dispensaries can be set up in each municipality.

The South Dakota Department of Health is expected to release it’s finalized guidelines for cities next month, and those cities have been preparing. The Mitchell City Council passed it’s ordinance on Monday. And in Aberdeen, the City Council had it’s first reading of it’s ordinance this week as well.

The Aberdeen ordinance would cap the number of dispensaries in the city at six. Though a final number has not been set yet for any fee, City Manager Joe Gaa said there will be one for businesses. Gaa said, however, that many of the details in the ordinance are dependent on the guidelines passed down by the Department of Health next month, delaying how soon the city can start accepting applications.

“We know we’ll have to wait a little bit and make sure our guidelines all line up. But we will not be able to accept applications any time before those guidelines.” said Gaa.

It’s the same story in Watertown. The City Council passed it’s ordinance last week, setting a limit of three dispensaries in the city with an application fee of $25,000. City Manager Amanda Mack said the city administration knows they’ll need to be prepared to revisit some items should the state guidelines call for it.

“But we know that we’re probably going to have to make changes. We know the legislature is probably going to make changes in the coming session. So I guess the biggest thing for us is just to be flexible.” said Mack.

Gaa said though that many cities in the state have done everything they can to prepare for their first sales. He said even if there are a few more bumps in the road, the rollout in Aberdeen should go smoothly.

“I think we’re going to be in pretty good timing, I think with the state guidelines coming out. We’ve not taken the approach that we don’t want this. We know it’s law, we know the voters approved it, and we’re ready here to move forward.” said Gaa.

Gaa said if everything goes according to plan, Aberdeen will start accepting permit applications within 30-60 days, no later than the first week of December.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Sioux Falls man scammed out of Bitcoin worth $9,000
Nursing Shortage impacting at-home care: "The hardest thing for me is having to lose my...
Nursing shortage impacting at-home care: “The hardest thing for me is having to lose my independence”

Latest News

Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon continues to support families
Cure Kids Cancer radiothon to raise money for local patients, families
The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Cybersecurity Conference Tuesday.
Sioux Falls Chamber hosts Cybersecurity Conference for small businesses
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
State lawmakers weigh options to investigate alleged conflict of interest involving Noem