State lawmakers weigh options to investigate alleged conflict of interest involving Noem

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July 16, 2021, file photo in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling for an investigation into an alleged conflict of interest involving Governor Noem.

According to the Associated Press, the governor held a meeting in her office after one of her daughters was denied a real estate certification. The report says that the meeting included the governor, department of labor officials, and the governor’s daughter. Now, some state lawmakers are voicing their concerns.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says he has been contacted by “concerned state legislators” and that he’s reviewing their concerns.

Meanwhile, a number of lawmakers have spoken on background indicating their support to proceed with some sort of investigation into what happened.

The legislature has a joint Government Operations and Audit Committee which meets throughout the year, even outside of the legislative session. Their next meeting will be on October 27th and 28th in Pierre and State Representative Linda Duba has already sent an email to State Senator Kyle Schoenfish, one of the chairs of the committee, asking him to put the item on their agenda for discussion next month.

“She filed a claim for age discrimination and I can understand why she would and then where did the 200k come from? That has to be taxpayer money. So what fund did that come from and why, there is a lot going on here,” says Rep. Linda Duba.

Dakota News Now reached out to both Rep. Schoenfish and the other co-chair Rep. Randy Gross about whether they would be open to an inquiry of this matter and we did not receive a response.

