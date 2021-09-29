Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 28th

Golf, Volleyball and Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lincoln won the boys Metro Conference golf tournament thanks to Luke Honner and Bennett Geraets. SDSU and USD won at home in Summit League volleyball. Washington and Harrisburg were victorious in high school volleyball, the Winner Warriors just keep winning and Augie is 12th this week in the D-II poll under the leadership of QB Kyle Saddler.

