Augie moves up to 12th in D-II poll behind the leadership of QB Kyle Saddler

Saddler having great senior season for Vikes
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 12th-ranked Augustana football team will drive across town Saturday for a road game with the Cougars of USF who have won 6 of 8 games since these teams started playing each other in the NSIC.

But the Vikings have been rolling this season, scoring at least 40 points in each game. And they came into the season with a veteran team that has big goals. And Kyle Saddler who accounted for 7 TD’s in the 54-24 win at Bemidji State is enjoying his roll as leader on the team. ”I think it’s definitely beneficial to have some senior leaders and veteran leaders to pull guys along because like I said, we have two classes that haven’t experienced a season,” says the Vikings quarterback.

Head coach Jerry Olszewski says, ”He’s our quarterback and he’s developed the guys around him to believe in him and play at a high level and that’s the expectation for him and for our team this year.”

The Cougars had their 2 game win streak snapped Saturday night in Aberdeen by the red-hot Northern Wolves. But this game always is one that both teams have circled on the schedule regardless of their records.

