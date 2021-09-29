Avera Medical Minute
Authorities warn Brookings residents after mountain lion spotting

(Courtesy: Brookings Police)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Brookings are warning residents to be on the lookout for a mountain lion.

The mountain lion was reportedly seen Tuesday night near the 1100 block of 12th Avenue South.

Authorities say residents should be vigilant of their surroundings while outside. Parents should supervise children playing outside and pet owners should keep their pets on leash.

Anyone who sees the mountain lion is asked to call Brookings police.

