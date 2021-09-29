Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Coyotes dominate Bison at Sanford Sports Center in Summit League volleyball

Coyotes improve to 2-0 in Summit with home win over NDSU
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota moved to 2-0 in Summit League play by hitting a season-high .427 and making quick work of North Dakota State in front of nearly 1,000 fans Tuesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Scores went 25-20, 25-14 and 25-18.

The Coyotes moved to 5-6 overall while sending the Bison (6-9, 0-3 Summit) to their sixth straight defeat. Both teams began a stretch of three matches in five days. South Dakota travels to Oral Roberts Thursday and Kansas City Saturday.

“This was another full team win,” said South Dakota head coach Leanne Williamson. “North Dakota State is a team that yearly gives us some struggles, so for us to come out and create some leads and win a little more decisively I think says a lot about the work this team has put in.”

Elizabeth Juhnke led South Dakota with 13 kills and has reached double digits in all 11 matches this season. She surpassed 1,000 career kills during the match, becoming the ninth Coyote since 1986 to reach that milestone.

“It’s a great feat and something I know she’s proud of and something we’re proud of her for accomplishing as well,” said Williamson. “Just really looking forward to getting on the road now and getting out in three is a huge thing for us tonight.”

Outside of a 16-10 deficit in the first set, it was smooth sailing for the Coyotes. Sami Slaughter served six straight points that put South Dakota ahead 17-16, and another 4-0 run made it 21-17 USD. Juhnke had three kills and a block during the rally. She hit .440 (13-2-25) for the match.

Madison Harms had 10 kills with no errors on 15 swings and Aimee Adams added nine kills with one error on 17 attempts. Maddie Wiedenfeld had six kills on 12 attacks without an error.

Defensively, Lolo Weideman was brilliant to the tune of 16 digs, which was the match high. Juhnke and Jadyn Jondle added seven digs apiece. Madison Jurgens had 33 assists. Brooklyn Bollweg had four aces.

“One of our big focuses this week was blocking and really focusing on everyone doing their job on the court,” said Weideman. “I think we did a good job of that tonight. Our hitting percentage was great and they only hit .134 so I think that was really good for us.”

Ali Hinze led North Dakota State with 10 kills, but had seven errors and hit .081. Another Bison outside hitter, Syra Tanchin, put down six balls with two errors and hit .174.

“We definitely focused on slowing down their outsides a little bit more this week – that was a focus of ours – and to see one of their outsides hit under .100 and the other .174, I feel like those are much better percentages from what we’ve seen with some of the other outsides that we’ve played,” said Williamson.

Recap courtesy USD Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
Debra Jenner-Tyler, right, looks at her attorney, Ron Volesky, Tuesday, April 19, 2005, at...
Huron woman sentenced in 1987 stabbing of daughter paroled
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Sioux Falls man scammed out of Bitcoin worth $9,000

Latest News

Honner and Geraets lead Lincoln to boys Metro Conference golf title
Lincoln wins boys Metro Conference golf title led by Honner and Geraets
Stitt's big night leads SDSU past North Dakota at Frost Arena
SDSU and Chloe Stitt beat UND in 4 sets at Frost Arena
Saddler's leadership has Augie ranked 12th in Division II with USF next
Augie moves up to 12th in D-II poll behind the leadership of QB Kyle Saddler
Winner Warriors enjoying another great season in 11-B
Winner Warriors still having fun again this year with 6-0 record