Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem responded Wednesday to “disgusting” rumors of an alleged affair with advisor and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

American Greatness, an online conservative journal, reported Tuesday “multiple sources” allege an extramarital affair that has continued for months. The report says the sources allege members of Congress called the affair an “open secret.”

Corey Lewandowski, a married father of four, was former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and is an advisor to Gov. Noem. Lewandowski was frequently on the governor’s campaign trail as she stumped for Trump across the country during the 2020 campaign.

Gov. Noem tweeted Wednesday denying the report calling it “total garbage” and a “disgusting lie.”

These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help.



I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together. Now I'm getting back to work — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 29, 2021

The report comes as a major Republican donor alleged Lewandowski made unwanted sexual advances toward her at a Las Vegas charity event over the weekend, Politico reported Wednesday.

