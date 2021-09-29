Lincoln wins boys Metro Conference golf title led by Honner and Geraets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The boys Metro Conference golf tournament was held at Bakker Crossing today on a fantastic fall day to be on the links.

Unfortunately Lincoln’s Luke Honner had buzzed around in 3 hours with an amazing 65 and was done when we got there. But his teammate Bennett Geraets birdied to of the final three holes and shot a 66 as the Patriots rolled to the team title by 23 shots and went 6 under as a group! Charlie Mickelson also of Lincoln and William Sanford of O’Gorman were next in line with 73′s.

Lincoln shot a 278 (6 under par) to beat Harrisburg by 23 shots. O’Gorman was third with a 306.

