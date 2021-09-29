Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Lincoln wins boys Metro Conference golf title led by Honner and Geraets

Patriots roll as Honner and Geraets dominate at Bakker Crossing
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The boys Metro Conference golf tournament was held at Bakker Crossing today on a fantastic fall day to be on the links.

Unfortunately Lincoln’s Luke Honner had buzzed around in 3 hours with an amazing 65 and was done when we got there. But his teammate Bennett Geraets birdied to of the final three holes and shot a 66 as the Patriots rolled to the team title by 23 shots and went 6 under as a group! Charlie Mickelson also of Lincoln and William Sanford of O’Gorman were next in line with 73′s.

Lincoln shot a 278 (6 under par) to beat Harrisburg by 23 shots. O’Gorman was third with a 306.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
Debra Jenner-Tyler, right, looks at her attorney, Ron Volesky, Tuesday, April 19, 2005, at...
Huron woman sentenced in 1987 stabbing of daughter paroled
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Sioux Falls man scammed out of Bitcoin worth $9,000

Latest News

Coyotes sweep NDSU in Summit League volleyball
Coyotes dominate Bison at Sanford Sports Center in Summit League volleyball
Stitt's big night leads SDSU past North Dakota at Frost Arena
SDSU and Chloe Stitt beat UND in 4 sets at Frost Arena
Saddler's leadership has Augie ranked 12th in Division II with USF next
Augie moves up to 12th in D-II poll behind the leadership of QB Kyle Saddler
Winner Warriors enjoying another great season in 11-B
Winner Warriors still having fun again this year with 6-0 record