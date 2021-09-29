Minimum security South Dakota inmate placed on escape status

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say a minimum-security inmate at the South Dakota State Penitentiary walked away from a community service work assignment.

Eric Blue Bird was placed on escape status after leaving the Sioux Falls Community Work Center on Wednesday.

29-year-old Blue Bird is serving sentences for aggravated assault from both Jackson County and Minnehaha County. He faces an additional five years in prison on a charge of second-degree escape.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.