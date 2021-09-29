Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

National watchdog organizations to local ethics professors weigh in on alleged nepotism in South Dakota

(KSFY)
By Beth Warden
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Questions over the closed-door meeting with Governor Noem, her daughter, and state officials are highlighting the issue of ethics in State Government.

According to a former legislator, alleged favoritism among family members goes back to previous governors as well, including Mike Rounds and Dennis Daugaard.

Frank Klouceck, a proponent of forming an ethics committee. The democrat served constituents in District 19 from 1991 to 2012.

“Nepotism is a big thing in South Dakota, from the top on down. It’s an issue of grave concern,” said Klouceck.

Commentators from national watchdog groups to local ethics professors discuss how the problem could have been avoided, and the best way to disarm the situation now.

Noah Bookbinder, President for CREW, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington says their organization has had previous concerns regarding Governor Noem. On September 22, 2021, CREW announced a lawsuit to obtain information regarding the private funder donation of one million dollars to send South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bookbinder believes there are not enough checks and balances in regards to nepotism and accountability.

“When everybody involved ultimately reports to her, it’s hard to imagine that anybody can really be objective. The thing that obviously would have helped the most would have been the governor recusing herself taking herself out of that situation entirely,” said Bookbinder.

At Augustana University in Sioux Falls, Assistant Professor of Government and International relations David Golemboski says his students are talking about the details, but have a high interest in what could happen next. He suggests what could help disarm the situation now.

“To be transparent, release as much information as possible. Because I think that’s what ultimately the public needs and what will serve her administration in the long run, by building confidence in what we can hope was genuinely good behavior with integrity, but which at this point as the appearance of something else,” said Bookbinder.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
Debra Jenner-Tyler, right, looks at her attorney, Ron Volesky, Tuesday, April 19, 2005, at...
Huron woman sentenced in 1987 stabbing of daughter paroled
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Sioux Falls man scammed out of Bitcoin worth $9,000

Latest News

Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon continues to support families
Cure Kids Cancer radiothon to raise money for local patients, families
The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Cybersecurity Conference Tuesday.
Sioux Falls Chamber hosts Cybersecurity Conference for small businesses
Cities across South Dakota are in the final stages of approving their medical cannabis...
South Dakota cities prepare for medical cannabis guidelines