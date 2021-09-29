Police investigating reported assault at Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police responded to a reported assault Tuesday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Police responded to the 800 block of W. Bailey Street at around 3 pm for the reported assault. Police say residents of an apartment confronted three men who were trying to get inside.

One suspect had a baseball bat and another reportedly had a handgun. Police say one of the suspects assaulted a man in the apartment with the bat. A suspect also aimed the handgun at the victims, police say.

Police say the suspects eventually left the area and the victims were able to identify one of the suspects.

25-year-old Zane Wesley Kirkwood was located and arrested. Kirkwood was charged with accessory to aggravated assault. Police say Kirkwood drove the vehicle the suspects left in.

Authorities are working to identify the other two suspects and determine why they were trying to gain access to the apartment.

