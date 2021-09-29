Avera Medical Minute
Rain Moves Across the Region

Cooler Temperatures Follow
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re finally going to see some cooler temperatures move into the region. The 90s are gone, but we will keep the 80s around in the east with 70s out in central South Dakota. That’s because we’ll see rain start to spread through the region today from west to east. The wind will also switch around to the northwest.

Chances of showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue as we head through tonight and into tomorrow. With the rain chances continuing off and on Thursday, we’ll obviously see some cooler temperatures. Most of us will be in the low 70s for highs. Showers and isolated thunderstorm chances will continue into Thursday night and we could see some showers linger into Friday morning in eastern parts of the region. Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s.

We’ll keep the low 70s around for Saturday, but we may cool down even more by Sunday. We’re talking the upper 60s for some! And we’ll keep that fall-like weather rolling into early next week. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 60s before the low 70s make a comeback.

